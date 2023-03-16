Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Refrain from panic buying: Fuel Petroleum Dealers’ Association appeals to people

By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Petroleum Dealers Association has appealed to the public to refrain from panic buying of fuel as people made long queues at different fuel stations and bought more fuel than normal use due to the ongoing drivers’ protest.

Utkal Petroleum Dealers’ Association General Secretary Sanjay Lath said that most of the petrol filling stations run dry as people resorted to panic buying of fuel. If people continue to purchase fuel in such a manner, the stock may get exhausted in the State by tomorrow afternoon, he informed.

It is to be noted here that supply of the fuel was affected as hundreds of tanks could not reach their destinations after they were blocked by the members of the Odisha Driver Ekata Mahasangha, which had launched an indefinite strike yesterday to press for the fulfillment of their 10-point charter of demands.

