Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has reportedly issued a red warning for five districts of Odisha.

Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Dhenkanal districts have been issued the red warning due to which extremely heavy rainfall likely to occur over these districts today.

Likewise, several districts like Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Sonepur and Balangir have been sounded orange warning by the weatherman as heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts today.

The Met Department also issued a yellow warning for seven districts of the State namely Puri, Khurda, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Koraput and Malkangiri. Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts today, said the IMD.

The collectors have been asked to remain alert in view of the heavy rainfall alert today.

The fishermen also have been requested not to go to the sea for fishing during this period of time.