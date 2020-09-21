heavy rainfall

Red warning issued for 5 districts in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has reportedly issued a red warning for five districts of Odisha.

Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Dhenkanal districts have been issued the red warning due to which extremely heavy rainfall likely to occur over these districts today.

Likewise, several districts like Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Sonepur and Balangir have been sounded orange warning by the weatherman as heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts today.

Related News

Cuttack city sees 335 new Covid-19 positives, Active cases…

Facebook love turns horribly wrong: Girls thrash youth in…

Orissa High Court to remain closed for two days due to…

4018 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha

The Met Department also issued a yellow warning for seven districts of the State namely Puri, Khurda, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Koraput and Malkangiri. Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts today, said the IMD.

The collectors have been asked to remain alert in view of the heavy rainfall alert today.

The fishermen also have been requested not to go to the sea for fishing during this period of time.

You might also like
State

Locals approach SDPO for justice in group clash incident in Jajpur district

State

Miscreants attack NESCO employees over power cut in Balasore; 7 injured

State

First Phase Plus Two Admission in Odisha from today

State

Internet sensation Namita Meleka gets big break, thanks to Varsha Priyadarshini

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7