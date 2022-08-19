Red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall issued for next 3 days in Odisha, check details

Red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall issued for next 3 days in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: The city-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red warning for heavy rainfall for the next three days in Odisha.

The weather department stated that the Deep Depression over Northwest & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards during past 06 hours with a speed of 14 kmph and lay centered at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 19th August, 2022 over northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 21.5°N and longitude 88.1°E, about 20 km south of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), 60 km east-southeast of Digha (West Bengal) and 120 km east of Balasore (Odisha).

Red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) issued over at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls (>20cm) very likely to occur over the districts of Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

Likewise, orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, and Jajpur.

Similarly, Yellow Warning for heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khordha, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri and Puri.

Details forecast and warning associated with the system follows:

Day-1 (Valid upto 0830 Hrs IST of 20.08.22): Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Day-2 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 20.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 21.08.22): Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of north Odisha and at many places over the districts of south Odisha.

Day-3 (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 21.08.22 to 0830 Hrs IST of 22.08.22): Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of north interior Odisha and at a few places over the rest of districts of Odisha.