Red Warning Alert: Heavy Rains Predicted In These Districts Of Odisha, Know Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Several hours after the landfall of very severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ in Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red warning to several districts of the State.

According to the special bulletin by IMD, the very severe cyclonic storm system cyclonic storm is very likely to move northwestwards across interior districts of Odisha. It will weaken gradually into a severe cyclonic storm during next 3 hours and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 6 hours.

Weather forecast and warning:

Valid up to 08:30AM of May 27, 2021

Red Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at a few places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal with isolated extremely heavy fall very likely to occur over the districts of Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal.

Yellow Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Angul, Deogarh, Sundergarh and Sambalpur.

Valid from 08:30AM of May 27, 2021 up to 08:30AM of May 28, 2021

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sundergarh, and Keonjhar

Warning for Fisherman: The fisherman are advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast and north Bay of Bengal till May 27, 2021.