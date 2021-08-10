Red alert issued for Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar has been put on red alert in the wake of Independence Day 2021.

Reportedly, the security measures have been made stricter from August 10 to August 20. Nobody will be allowed to enter the airport except for passengers and staffs.

The visitor passes will be not permitted as well. The vehicles will not be allowed to park near the terminal. However, parking provisions will be arranged at a distance from the terminal in view of the security of the airport.

The platoon of security forces will be doubled and they will be deployed at Bhubaneswar airport to continuously monitor the surrounding. As many as 67 CCTV cameras have been installed at the domestic terminal.

A total of two jawans will be deployed in each of the 13 watch towers for 24 hours. Four armed jawans will be deployed near the entrance whereas a three-tier security check will be conducted inside and outside the terminal, added reports.

Any person who will come under the radar of suspicion by the jawans, they will be detained and questioned, informed the Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport.

It is to be noted that usually the security measures gets stricter during Independence Day and Republic Day. Currently, the high alert has been sounded to the Bhubaneswar airport after Delhi Police on Saturday received an e-mail threatening to blow up the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The bomb threat e-mail was received with the subject of “planned bomb blast by Al Qaeda”.