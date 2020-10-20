Recruitment for several posts in National School of Drama underway; Apply soon

The National School of Drama (NSD) has sought applications for recruitment to many posts. Let us tell you that NSD has invited applications for recruitment to various other posts including Librarian, Sound Technician, Assistant Director. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts before November 6, 2020.

Complete information related to the job such as the required qualification, selection process, how to apply, details of the posts etc. are being given below.

Important Date:

Last date of application / registration: November 6, 2020

Pay scale: From Rs 18000 to Rs 1,77,500

Post Details:

Librarian – 1

Assistant Director (Official Language) – 01

PC to Director – 1

Sound Technician – 1

Additional Divisional Clerk – 02

Reception Incharge – 01

Assistant Photographer – 01

Perceptionist Grade III – 01

Carpenter Grade II – 1

Electrician Grade I – 1

Master Taylor – 1 LDC – 1 MTS – 13

Educational Qualification: For applying for these posts, it is mandatory for the candidates to have a tenth pass as a minimum educational qualification and a master’s degree in the relevant subject. It has been set differently according to this provision. For detailed information, click on the link of the notification and read.

Age Limit: The age limit has been set differently for candidates. For detailed information related to this, click on the following notification link and read.

How to apply: Before applying for these posts, candidates should download and read the given notification. One can apply online through this website http://recruitment.nsd.gov.in. Keep in mind that in case of any type of error, the application can be canceled.

Click here to apply online.

Click here for official notification.

Click here for the official website.