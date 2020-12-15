Recruitment For Several IOCL Posts Underway; Apply Soon

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a notification and invited applications for several posts. The interested and eligible persons will have to apply soon without delay as the online application process will end on December 21, 2020.

Important Date:

Online application beginning date: December 7, 2020

Last date for Online Application: December 21, 2020

Tentative Date of written test: January 3, 2021

Tentative Date of publication of written test result: January 8, 2021

Name and number of posts:

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV: Posts 3

Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV: Post 1

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety): Post 1

Age Limit: The minimum age of the candidate is 18 years and the maximum is 26 years as on November 30, 2020.

How to Apply

The Interested and eligible persons can apply for the vacant posts by visiting the official website (link given below) on or before December 21, 2020.

