Recovery of minor girl’s body in Bhubaneswar: Uncle, accomplice arrested

Bhubaneswar: Police today arrested two persons for their involvement in the case pertaining to the recovery of a minor girl’s decomposed body from Nandan Enclave in Bhubaneswar earlier this month.

The arrested persons have been identified as Nanda alias Sukhlal Soy (29) of Jajpur and Narendra Singh (35) of Udala area of Mayurbhanj district.

It is to be noted here that the decomposed body of the girl, Turki alias Mama Soy, was found on August 11. Her uncle Sukhlal later identified her body.

Speaking about the development of the case, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said that Sukhalal had brutally thrashed Mama with a wooden log causing her death on the spot.

After Mama died, Sukhalal informed about the incident to Narendra, following which the duo prepared a plan to conceal the body and destroy the evidence, informed the DCP.

As part of their plan, they shifted the body on the same night and dumped it in the backside of a house at Nandan Enclave in Kalarahanga with the aim to destroy the evidence, the DCP added.

However, the DCP further said, police interrogated Sukhlal after getting some tip-off from the locals and solved the mystery behind the case by arresting him along with Narendra.