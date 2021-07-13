Odisha: Another 2641 Patients Recover From COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Tuesday informed that another 2641 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 918041 with the recovery of 2641 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
442 from Cuttack
342 from Khordha
236 from Baleswar
188 from Jajapur
186 from Mayurbhanj
150 from Puri
125 from Bhadrak
117 from Jagatsinghpur
92 from Nayagarh
85 from Kendrapara
82 from Anugul
82 from Sundargarh
65 from Dhenkanal
64 from Koraput
63 from Keonjhar
43 from Malkangiri
36 from Kalahandi
30 from Jharsuguda
26 from Rayagada
26 from Sambalpur
22 from Kandhamal
19 from Boudh
15 from Nabarangpur
10 from Sonepur
8 from Bargarh
7 from Gajapati
7 from Nuapada
6 from Deogarh
6 from Ganjam
1 from Bolangir
60 from State Pool
