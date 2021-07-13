Odisha: Another 2641 Patients Recover From COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Tuesday informed that another 2641 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 918041 with the recovery of 2641 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

442 from Cuttack

342 from Khordha

236 from Baleswar

188 from Jajapur

186 from Mayurbhanj

150 from Puri

125 from Bhadrak

117 from Jagatsinghpur

92 from Nayagarh

85 from Kendrapara

82 from Anugul

82 from Sundargarh

65 from Dhenkanal

64 from Koraput

63 from Keonjhar

43 from Malkangiri

36 from Kalahandi

30 from Jharsuguda

26 from Rayagada

26 from Sambalpur

22 from Kandhamal

19 from Boudh

15 from Nabarangpur

10 from Sonepur

8 from Bargarh

7 from Gajapati

7 from Nuapada

6 from Deogarh

6 from Ganjam

1 from Bolangir

60 from State Pool

