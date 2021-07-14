Recovery in Odisha: Another 2605 Patients Recovered From COVID-19

Odisha Covid recovery today

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Wednesday informed that another 2605 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 920646  with the recovery of 2605 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

468 from Khordha

420 from Cuttack

238 from Baleswar

153 from Jajapur

149 from Puri

126 from Bhadrak

110 from Jagatsinghpur

102 from Anugul

101 from Mayurbhanj

80 from Nayagarh

75 from Dhenkanal

74 from Keonjhar

59 from Kendrapara

57 from Malkangiri

55 from Sundargarh

41 from Koraput

28 from Nabarangpur

25 from Sambalpur

24 from Rayagada

20 from Kandhamal

17 from Sonepur

16 from Bolangir

14 from Kalahandi

13 from Boudh

13 from Ganjam

9 from Gajapati

9 from Nuapada

8 from Deogarh

7 from Bargarh

3 from Jharsuguda

91 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 920646

