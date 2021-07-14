Recovery in Odisha: Another 2605 Patients Recovered From COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Wednesday informed that another 2605 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 920646 with the recovery of 2605 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
468 from Khordha
420 from Cuttack
238 from Baleswar
153 from Jajapur
149 from Puri
126 from Bhadrak
110 from Jagatsinghpur
102 from Anugul
101 from Mayurbhanj
80 from Nayagarh
75 from Dhenkanal
74 from Keonjhar
59 from Kendrapara
57 from Malkangiri
55 from Sundargarh
41 from Koraput
28 from Nabarangpur
25 from Sambalpur
24 from Rayagada
20 from Kandhamal
17 from Sonepur
16 from Bolangir
14 from Kalahandi
13 from Boudh
13 from Ganjam
9 from Gajapati
9 from Nuapada
8 from Deogarh
7 from Bargarh
3 from Jharsuguda
91 from State Pool
