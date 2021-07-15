Recovery In Odisha: Another 2563 Patients Recovered From COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Thursday informed that another 2563 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 923209 with the recovery of 2563 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

418 from Cuttack

392 from Khordha

251 from Jajapur

169 from Puri

167 from Kendrapara

148 from Mayurbhanj

147 from Baleswar

118 from Bhadrak

108 from Jagatsinghpur

94 from Keonjhar

80 from Dhenkanal

67 from Anugul

53 from Nayagarh

38 from Malkangiri

29 from Koraput

25 from Rayagada

22 from Sundargarh

21 from Boudh

21 from Nabarangpur

21 from Sambalpur

19 from Kandhamal

15 from Sonepur

12 from Bargarh

10 from Jharsuguda

9 from Ganjam

8 from Gajapati

8 from Nuapada

7 from Deogarh

6 from Kalahandi

4 from Bolangir

76 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 923209.