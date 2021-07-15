Recovery In Odisha: Another 2563 Patients Recovered From COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Thursday informed that another 2563 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 923209 with the recovery of 2563 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
418 from Cuttack
392 from Khordha
251 from Jajapur
169 from Puri
167 from Kendrapara
148 from Mayurbhanj
147 from Baleswar
118 from Bhadrak
108 from Jagatsinghpur
94 from Keonjhar
80 from Dhenkanal
67 from Anugul
53 from Nayagarh
38 from Malkangiri
29 from Koraput
25 from Rayagada
22 from Sundargarh
21 from Boudh
21 from Nabarangpur
21 from Sambalpur
19 from Kandhamal
15 from Sonepur
12 from Bargarh
10 from Jharsuguda
9 from Ganjam
8 from Gajapati
8 from Nuapada
7 from Deogarh
6 from Kalahandi
4 from Bolangir
76 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 923209.