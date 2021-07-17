Recovery in Odisha: Another 2400 Patients Recovered From COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Friday informed that another 2400 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 927926 with the recovery of 2400 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
410 from Cuttack
399 from Khordha
196 from Kendrapara
164 from Baleswar
129 from Puri
109 from Jagatsinghpur
100 from Mayurbhanj
99 from Jajapur
94 from Bhadrak
85 from Anugul
85 from Nayagarh
83 from Keonjhar
71 from Dhenkanal
50 from Malkangiri
46 from Sundargarh
45 from Koraput
33 from Rayagada
21 from Sambalpur
19 from Boudh
16 from Nabarangpur
15 from Kandhamal
13 from Bargarh
10 from Bolangir
9 from Kalahandi
7 from Jharsuguda
6 from Sonepur
5 from Deogarh
3 from Ganjam
1 from Gajapati
77 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 927926.