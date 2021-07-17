Recovery in Odisha: Another 2400 Patients Recovered From COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Friday informed that another 2400 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 927926 with the recovery of 2400 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

410 from Cuttack

399 from Khordha

196 from Kendrapara

164 from Baleswar

129 from Puri

109 from Jagatsinghpur

100 from Mayurbhanj

99 from Jajapur

94 from Bhadrak

85 from Anugul

85 from Nayagarh

83 from Keonjhar

71 from Dhenkanal

50 from Malkangiri

46 from Sundargarh

45 from Koraput

33 from Rayagada

21 from Sambalpur

19 from Boudh

16 from Nabarangpur

15 from Kandhamal

13 from Bargarh

10 from Bolangir

9 from Kalahandi

7 from Jharsuguda

6 from Sonepur

5 from Deogarh

3 from Ganjam

1 from Gajapati

77 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 927926.