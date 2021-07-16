Recovery in Odisha: Another 2317 Patients Recovered From COVID-19

By WCE 5
Recovery in Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Friday informed that another 2317 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 925526 with the recovery of 2317 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

480 from Khordha

450 from Cuttack

150 from Puri

149 from Baleswar

122 from Mayurbhanj

99 from Jajapur

96 from Jagatsinghpur

93 from Bhadrak

72 from Nayagarh

60 from Keonjhar

58 from Anugul

57 from Sundargarh

56 from Kendrapara

48 from Dhenkanal

Related News

Odisha: Another 2641 Patients Recover From COVID-19

42 from Koraput

38 from Rayagada

34 from Malkangiri

24 from Sambalpur

23 from Kandhamal

12 from Sonepur

11 from Boudh

10 from Jharsuguda

8 from Kalahandi

6 from Ganjam

5 from Nabarangpur

4 from Deogarh

3 from Bargarh

3 from Gajapati

2 from Bolangir

1 from Nuapada

101 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 925526.

You might also like
State

GST invoice fraud worth Rs 641 cr unearthed in Odisha; 2 arrested

State

COVID vaccination sessions will not to be held in 8 districts of Odisha tomorrow

State

All depts of Odisha govt and sub-ordinate offices to function with full strength of…

State

Rs 453.50 crore Covid assistance package allocated to Mission Shakti

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.