Recovery in Odisha: Another 2317 Patients Recovered From COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Friday informed that another 2317 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 925526 with the recovery of 2317 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

480 from Khordha

450 from Cuttack

150 from Puri

149 from Baleswar

122 from Mayurbhanj

99 from Jajapur

96 from Jagatsinghpur

93 from Bhadrak

72 from Nayagarh

60 from Keonjhar

58 from Anugul

57 from Sundargarh

56 from Kendrapara

48 from Dhenkanal

42 from Koraput

38 from Rayagada

34 from Malkangiri

24 from Sambalpur

23 from Kandhamal

12 from Sonepur

11 from Boudh

10 from Jharsuguda

8 from Kalahandi

6 from Ganjam

5 from Nabarangpur

4 from Deogarh

3 from Bargarh

3 from Gajapati

2 from Bolangir

1 from Nuapada

101 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 925526.