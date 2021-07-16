Recovery in Odisha: Another 2317 Patients Recovered From COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Friday informed that another 2317 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 925526 with the recovery of 2317 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
480 from Khordha
450 from Cuttack
150 from Puri
149 from Baleswar
122 from Mayurbhanj
99 from Jajapur
96 from Jagatsinghpur
93 from Bhadrak
72 from Nayagarh
60 from Keonjhar
58 from Anugul
57 from Sundargarh
56 from Kendrapara
48 from Dhenkanal
42 from Koraput
38 from Rayagada
34 from Malkangiri
24 from Sambalpur
23 from Kandhamal
12 from Sonepur
11 from Boudh
10 from Jharsuguda
8 from Kalahandi
6 from Ganjam
5 from Nabarangpur
4 from Deogarh
3 from Bargarh
3 from Gajapati
2 from Bolangir
1 from Nuapada
101 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 925526.