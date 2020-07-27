Ganjam: As many as 205 discharged Coronavirus patients from Ganjam district have consented to donate their plasma to help critically ill Covid-19 patients in the state, informed Project Director (PD) of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in a tweet.

The DSDA Project Director also informed that 283 recovered patients have come forward to act as ‘Covid bandhu’ and talk to the active patients on a regular basis and share their experience.

This act of the recovered patients who came forward to serve serious coronavirus patients and support the active patients has been appreciated by many including Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“Appreciate all the recovered #COVID19 patients for coming forward to donate plasma for the treatment of serious patients. The yeoman gesture will help in expediting recovery of other patients who are battling #CoronaVirus. #DonatePlasma,” tweeted the CM.