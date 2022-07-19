Record number of crocodile nesting sites found in Bhitarkanika & Rajnagar of Odisha

Kendrapara: A record number of crocodile nesting sites were spotted in the Bhitarkanika National Park and Rajnagar Forest Divisions in Kendrapara district of Odisha this year.

As per reports, officials counted as many as 122 crocodile nesting sites in the said areas.

This number was 38 more as compared to the spotted nesting sites in the area last year which was 84.

According to reports, the Kanika forest range has the highest number of crocodile nesting sites amounting to 110 while the same was recorded 9 in Rajnagar.

The nesting sites were recorded 2 in Gahirmatha while the lowest number recorded was 1 in Mahakalapada.

Ecologists have expressed their happiness over the record increase in the number of crocodile nesting sites this year.

Following the breeding season the female crocodiles lay eggs in high-lying grounds in the mangrove areas at places beyond the reach of the river waves.

The female crocodiles guard the eggs from predators fishing cats, vultures, water monitors, wild boars and other animals.

The Odisha forest department bans the entry of visitors into the park from May 1-July 31 every year, during the mating and breeding of crocodiles.

