Record Highest Rise In Covid Positives At 2924 In Odisha! Tally Rises To 60,050
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported the highest single-day spike of 2924 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relation Department.
According to the data share by the I& PR Department, out of 2924 new positives cases, 1815 case are reported from different quarantine centres while 1109 local contacts.
District Wise Cases From All 30 Districts In Odisha :
1. Angul: 37
2. Balasore: 127
3. Bargarh: 48
4. Bhadrak: 107
5. Balangir: 27
6. Boudh: 8
7. Cuttack: 189
8. Deogarh: 16
9. Dhenkanal: 40
10. Gajapati: 71
11. Ganjam: 318
12. Jagatsinghpur: 47
13. Jajpur: 200
14. Jharsuguda: 30
15. Kalahandi: 27
16. Kandhamal: 50
17. Kendrapada: 60
18. Keonjhar: 26
19. Khurda: 488
20. Koraput: 95
21. Malkangiri: 93
22. Mayurbhanj: 136
23. Nawarangpur: 26
24. Nayagarh: 142
25. Nuapada: 20
26. Puri: 144
27. Rayagada: 116
28. Sambalpur: 37
29. Sonepur: 38
30. Sundargarh: 161