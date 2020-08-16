Record Highest Rise In Covid Positives At 2924 In Odisha! Tally Rises To 60,050

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported the highest single-day spike of 2924 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relation Department.

According to the data share by the I& PR Department, out of 2924 new positives cases, 1815 case are reported from different quarantine centres while 1109 local contacts.

District Wise Cases From All 30 Districts In Odisha :

1. Angul: 37

2. Balasore: 127

3. Bargarh: 48

4. Bhadrak: 107

5. Balangir: 27

6. Boudh: 8

7. Cuttack: 189

8. Deogarh: 16

9. Dhenkanal: 40

10. Gajapati: 71

11. Ganjam: 318

12. Jagatsinghpur: 47

13. Jajpur: 200

14. Jharsuguda: 30

15. Kalahandi: 27

16. Kandhamal: 50

17. Kendrapada: 60

18. Keonjhar: 26

19. Khurda: 488

20. Koraput: 95

21. Malkangiri: 93

22. Mayurbhanj: 136

23. Nawarangpur: 26

24. Nayagarh: 142

25. Nuapada: 20

26. Puri: 144

27. Rayagada: 116

28. Sambalpur: 37

29. Sonepur: 38

30. Sundargarh: 161