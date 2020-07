Bhubaneswar: As many as 878 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha in a span of 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day, informed the State Health department on Wednesday evening.

As per the latest update of the Health Dept, the fresh recoveries cases include 396 from Ganjam , 114 from Khurdha , 49 from Gajapati , 44 from Jagatsinghpur , 35 from Koraput , 33 from Balasore, 29 from Kandhamal , 26 from Angul , 23 from Keonjhar ,16 from Nayagarh ,14 from Cuttack ,14 from Sundergarh ,13 from Bhadrak ,11 from Malkangiri,10 from Jajpur ,8 from Kendrapara ,7 each from Baragarh, Boudh & Dhenkanal ,5 from Jharsuguda ,4 each from Bolangir & Puri, 3 each from Nuapada & Rayagada, 2 from Mayurbhanj ,1 from Sambalpur.

With this, The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 18938.