Record 6131 teachers appointed in Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: In a big step forward in the field of education in Odisha, as many as 6131 teachers were appointed today. All of them were given away with their respective appointment letters in a special event in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

In the making of new Odisha this is a solid step forward while the State Government has focused on mainly two sectors – Education and health.

All the districts have been added to the benefits of the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Smart health cards while 1075 schools of the State have been so far transformed.

Attending the orientation programme at Kalinga Stadium today Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that education is the reflection of the collective hope and aim of the society. He urged the teachers to do their share of duties towards the making of a new Odisha.

Children are the symbols of infinite possibilities while teachers are the persons who create hope in them and make their career, he also said.

About the 5T School transformation the CM said that infrastructure of the schools of the state are being transformed with introduction of Smart class room, E-library, modern laboratories, developed sanitary arrangement and playground. So far 1075 schools have been transformed. The other government and added schools will also be transformed in phased manner. Introduction of technology to education system is a vital need of the time, he said.

Ministers Niranjan Pujari, Tukuni Sahu, Ashok Chandra Panda, Samir Das attended the event and stated the School transformation will materialise the dreams of new Odisha.

It is to be noted that only within 47 days, the 6231 teachers were appointed. The list includes 2236 Arts teacher, 1779 Science teachers, 829 Hindi teachers, 796 Sanskrit teachers, PET and 3 Telugu teachers.