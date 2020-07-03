covid cases in odisha
Record 561 COVID19 Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Crosses 8100 Mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Information and Public Relations Department (I&PR Dept.) government of Odisha declared that today (Friday) a record highest number of  positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Odisha.

There are a total of  8106 COVID19 cases in Odisha till date.

Of the 561 new positive cases 425 were reported from the quarantine centers while the rest 136 cases are due to local contacts. The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 19 districts.

According to the information 1 NDRF/ ODRAF personnel who have returned from Amphan duty (West Bengal) have been tested positive.

The district-wise division is as follows: 
1. Bargarh: 21
2. Bhadrak: 1
3. Bolangir: 19
4. Cuttack: 81
5. Dhenkanal: 3
6. Ganjam: 283
7. Jagatsinghpur: 6
8. Jajpur: 3
9. Jharsuguda: 2
10. Kalahandi: 5
11. Kendrapada: 2
12. Keonjhar: 6
13. Khordha: 26
14. Koraput: 4
15. Mayurbhanj: 10
16. Puri: 1
17. Rayagada: 76
18. Sambalpur: 8
19. Sundargarh: 3
