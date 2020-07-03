Bhubaneswar: The Information and Public Relations Department (I&PR Dept.) government of Odisha declared that today (Friday) a record highest number of positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Odisha.

There are a total of 8106 COVID19 cases in Odisha till date.

Of the 561 new positive cases 425 were reported from the quarantine centers while the rest 136 cases are due to local contacts. The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 19 districts.

According to the information 1 NDRF/ ODRAF personnel who have returned from Amphan duty (West Bengal) have been tested positive.