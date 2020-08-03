Record 1119 Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha today, Total recoveries reach 23073
Bhubaneswar: As many as 1119 patients have recuperated from Covid-19 in Odisha in a span of 24 hours, the highest recoveries recorded in a day, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday.
The fresh recoveries include 354 persons from Ganjam district, 97 from Khordha, 83 from Gajapati, 70 from Jajpur, 57 from Keonjhar, 50 from Cuttack, 40 from Boudh, 37 from Nayagarh, 35 from Rayagada, 31 from Puri, 30 from Balasore, 29 from Mayurbhanj, 28 from Bhadrak, 27 from Jagatsinghpur, 24 from Dhenkanal, 22 from Sundergarh, 17 from Kandhamal, 16 from Bolangir, 16 from Sambalpur, 15 from Malkangiri, 12 from Nabarangpur, 11 from Kendrapara, 5 each from Angul & Koraput, 4 from Baragarh, 3 from Sonepur and 1 from Jharsuguda.
With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 23073.
Odisha achieves another milestone with the recovery of a record 1119 #COVID19 patients today!
We salute the dauntless spirit of our Covid Warriors. 🙏
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 23073.
354 from Ganjam
97 from Khurdha
83 from Gajapati
70 from Jajpur
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) August 3, 2020
15 from Malkangiri
12 from Nabarangpur
11 from Kendrapara
5 each from Angul & Koraput
4 from Baragarh
3 from Sonepur
1 from Jharsuguda
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) August 3, 2020