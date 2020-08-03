Bhubaneswar: As many as 1119 patients have recuperated from Covid-19 in Odisha in a span of 24 hours, the highest recoveries recorded in a day, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday.

The fresh recoveries include 354 persons from Ganjam district, 97 from Khordha, 83 from Gajapati, 70 from Jajpur, 57 from Keonjhar, 50 from Cuttack, 40 from Boudh, 37 from Nayagarh, 35 from Rayagada, 31 from Puri, 30 from Balasore, 29 from Mayurbhanj, 28 from Bhadrak, 27 from Jagatsinghpur, 24 from Dhenkanal, 22 from Sundergarh, 17 from Kandhamal, 16 from Bolangir, 16 from Sambalpur, 15 from Malkangiri, 12 from Nabarangpur, 11 from Kendrapara, 5 each from Angul & Koraput, 4 from Baragarh, 3 from Sonepur and 1 from Jharsuguda.

With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 23073.

