Reason behind Saturday, Sunday shutdown in 11 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government ordered on Monday about complete shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays in 11 districts till end of June to curb Coronavirus pandemic in the State.

After four phases of Lock Down while now Unlock 1.0 has started, the above order raised questions about its sentimentality. However, it has been learnt that the Saturday, Sunday shut down in 11 districts seems very much essential. Here are the reasons.

In the opinion of the State Govt, COVID cases will peak in Odisha in June and thus the next 3 weeks are crucial. As per Govt, nearly 5 lakh migrants have returned and they need three weeks for complete recovery. Govt wants to reduce social contacts in 11 districts having migrants.

As per State Govt, the sacrifices made by so many people during 4-phase lockdowns will come a cropper if the curbs are lifted now when cases are just about to peak in the State. While positive cases are rising, only 1 COVID patient is presently on ventilator support.

While weekend shutdowns will remain in force till June 30, it can be lifted early in those districts where the situation will ease in the next few days. The arrival of nearly 5-lakh migrants has made situation of Odisha completely different from other states.