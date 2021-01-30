RD University Student’s Death Case: Fresh Videos Of Jharaphula With Rakesh Surfaces; Watch

Bhubaneswar: Two fresh CCTV visuals showing deceased RD University student Jharaphula Nayak along with Rakesh Swain has surfaced today.

The videos have been captured by the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the Brothers’ Restaurant in Pokhariput area of Bhubaneswar.

In the videos, it can be seen that Jharaphula Nayak and Rakesh Swain had come to the restaurant on a Scooty on January 26, the day before Jharaphula was found dead.

It is said that the duo had eaten Biryani in the restaurant and then went to some unknown location.

The Scooty which was seen near the area where Jharaphula was found dead in Jajpur, is the same vehicle seen in the CCTV footage. Besides, Jharaphula also wearing the same dress.

In the video captured by the CCTV of the restaurant both Jharaphula and Rakesh Swain are seen wearing helmets, but in the video of the crime scene, only the rider of the two-wheeler is seen wearing the helmet.

During his interrogation, Rakesh had informed the cops that both of them had eaten Biryani in the restaurant and the RD students died due to food poisoning.

The owner of the restaurant, on the other hand, claimed that only Rakesh had taken food in the restaurant while Jharaphula denied to consume it. She vomited 15 minutes after reaching the restaurant.

Rakesh had come to the restaurant earlier, however, he had brought Jharaphula to the restaurant only on January 26.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. The cops have applied to take Rakesh on a five-day remand to interrogate him with an aim to unfold the mystery behind the death of the RD student.

Watch the visuals here: