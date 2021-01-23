RBI Recruitment 2021: Recruitment Begins For Government Job In These 18 States; Apply Soon

There is news of relief for ex-servicemen and security personnel looking for a government job. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has published recruitment notification for the post of Security Guard in various offices of the bank on its website (links are given below).

Interested and eligible ex-servicemen can apply for RBI Security Guard recruitment.

Selection for the post will be through a countrywide competitive examination (online test) followed by physical efficiency test. You can get more details related to recruitment like eligibility, selection process, age limit, salary, etc in the notification (links are given below).

Vacancies as per reservation

General: 113

OBC: 45

EWS: 18

SC: 32

ST: 33

Ahmedabad: 7

Bengaluru: 12

Bhopal: 10

Bhubaneswar: 8

Chandigarh: 2

Chennai: 22

Guwahati: 11

Hyderabad: 3

Jaipur: 10

Jammu: 4

Kanpur: 5

Kolkata: 15

Lucknow: 5

Mumbai: 84

Nagpur: 12

New Delhi: 17

Patna: 11

Thiruvananthapuram: 3

Education and qualification

The candidate must be an ex-serviceman. The candidate should have passed 10th class from a recognized State Board of Education or equivalent. Ex-servicemen who have passed the qualification examination from outside the recruitment field before or after leaving military service are also eligible.

Important dates

Online application starts date January 22, 2021.

Last date for online application is February 12, 2021.

Online Test likely to be held in February / March 2021.

Click for official notification

Direct link to apply online