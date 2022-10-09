RBI has been requested to share Archana Nag’s bank details: DCP Prateek Singh

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has reportedly requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to share the bank details of Archana Nag, who has been arrested for blackmailing Odia film producer Akshay Parija. This was informed by Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.

While briefing the media persons about the case, Prateek Singh said, “A girl filed a case alleging that one Archana Nag came in contact with her and developed a friendship. After winning her trust, Archana forced her to do everything as per her wish. She also forced the complainant to get intimacy with people and managed to click such photos. Archana also asked the woman to befriend with a film producer and click some intimate pictures with him. When she refused, Archana allegedly threatened her. However, finally, she agreed and did as she was told. Later, she blackmailed the producer by showing those photos and demanded a heavy amount of money.”

“A case (496/22) in this regard was filed at Khandagiri Police station under sections 385, 386, 387, 420 and 506 of the IPC. Besides, she was framed under some sections of the IT Acts. Police soon started an investigation into the matter. The IIC himself is leading the probe. He arrested the prime conspirator based on the prima facie reports. She was forwarded to the court,” he added.

The DCP further said that a team of cops visited her house and seized her mobile phones, tablets, laptops, pen drives, passbooks and other important documents. All the electronic devices have been sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) for examinations.

“The RBI has been requested to share the bank and transaction details of Archana. The concerned officials also have been requested to give information about her landed properties, if she has any. The registrar of the companies also has been asked to share information about Archana’s companies, if she has any,” he informed.

Speaking about the interrogation of Arhana’s husband, the DCP said, “Notice also has been issued to Archana’s husband. However, direct interrogation has not been done as his health condition is not well and he has undergone surgery.”

He also stated that the police are looking into all angles of the case filed at the Khandagiri Police station. Efforts are on to find out others’ involvement in the case. “If needed, she will be brought on remand for further interrogation,” he informed.

Notably, Archana has been arrested based on the complaint filed by Akshay Parija at Nayapalli Police Station. In the FIR he had claimed that she had conspired for the crime along with a 23-year-old girl. Further, she had threatened Parija to take photos of his intimate moments with a girl viral. She had reportedly met him at a hotel in Bhubaneswar to make a deal during which she allegedly asked for Rs 3 crore for mutual settlement.

