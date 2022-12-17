Rayagada panchayat samiti’s Assistant Engineer under vigilance scanner

Berhampur: The Odisha Vigilance on Saturday conducted raid at the residence of Rayagada panchayat samiti’s Assistant Engineer on charges of amassing property disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Asst Engineer has been identified as Dilip Kumar Sahu. The officials of the anti-corruption agency conducted simultaneous searches at four places in Ganjam and Gajapati districts, on the strength of search warrants issued by Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur.

Sources say, 1 Addl SP, 5 Inspectors, 2 ASIs and other staff are conducting raids at four places associated with the accused engineer.

1.Residential flat at Spectrum Malati Residency in Gopabandhu Nagar, Berhampur.

2.Double storeyed house at Jyoti Nagar, Berhampur.

3.Office chamber at Digapahandi.

4.Residential Govt quarter at Cheligada under R.Udaygiri, Dist-Gajapati.

The raid is still in progress and more further report is awaited.