Rayagada: Leopard skin smugglers awarded 3 years RI, Rs 10,000 fine

Rayagada: The court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Rayagada, District-Rayagada convicted two accused persons The Court sentenced both the accused persons to undergo – Three (3) years of Rigorous Imprisonment (R.I) with fine of Rs.10, 000/.

The accused persons have been identified as Dambrudhar Majhi, (38) of Naktiguda, Hundibora under Tikiri Police limts in Rayagada dist and Santosh Kumar Naik of Medri Sahi, Uditpurkhurigam, Kashipur in Rayagada dist.

A case had been registered under sections 379/411/120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with 51 the Wild Life (Protection) Act,1972 in STF PS Case No. 12/2023.

In this case, on 24.05.2023, STF arrested the above noted accused persons on Rayagada, Koraput NH-326 near Siriguda Swargadham Chhaka of Rayagada Town PS Dist. Rayagada and recovered three illegal Leopard Hides from their possession.

During investigation the seized Leopard hides were sent to Wild Life Institute of India, Dehradun for biological chemical examination and opinion was received affirmatively.

After successful investigation, charge sheet was submitted on 26th July 2023 against both the accused persons. Because of flawless investigation and proper prosecution, the case resulted in conviction within 6 months from the date of Charge sheet.

This is claimed to be the fastest trial for any STF investigated cases and also one of the fastest in Odisha.