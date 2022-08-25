Rayagada: 3 rescued from getting washed away in River Nagabali, 5 year old kid missing: Watch

Rayagada: As many as 3 people were rescued by the fire fighters from getting drowned near the hanging bridge of River Nagabali in Rayagada district of Odisha on Thursday while a five year old kid is still missing and yet to be found.

As per reports, some people from Eluru area of Andhra Pradesh had visited Rayagada today. When they were taking bath near the hanging bridge of the Nagabali River on the outskirts of Rayagada, four people were swept away in the strong water current. One of these four people was a five year old kid.

Reportedly, when the kid started to get swept away, his father jumped into the water to rescue him. Later, the three persons including the kid’s father was rescued by fire fighters while the kid is still missing. The rescue operation was underway when this report was being written.

Further information awaited.