Ray Of Hope: Ganesh Puja To Be Held In Bhubaneswar And Cuttack!

Bhubaneswar: What might be a welcome relief to many people, the Orissa High Court has allowed the local authorities to take a decision relating to the same.

Hearing a plea challenging ban on community celebration of Ganesh Puja, the Orissa High Court ruled today that the decision to hold the festival in the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar amid the pandemic.

The High Court also added that the final decision is to be taken by concerned local authorities.