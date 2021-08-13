Ray from heaven connects to Patita Pabana: Amazing click by Odia Photographer

Patita Pabana photo by Odia Photographer
Photo: Samarendra Dash

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who lately garnered top admiration for propagation of Hockey has hit the headlines for praising a charismatic photograph of the famous Lord Jagannath temple of Odisha’s Puri that has been clicked by a young Odia photographer Samarendra Dash.

The CM took to Twitter to post the beautiful image of Srimandira and thanked the ace photographer for the photo. CM Sri Patnaik’s tweet has so far earned 33.9K likes, 3893 retweets and  276 quote tweets.

As we can see in the photograph, a ray from the sky has landed on the Patita Pabana bana that is fixed atop the famous temple. There are many divine beliefs attached to patita pabana flag.

After getting posted to social media many inquisitors were trying to find out whether the ray is natural or doctored. When asked about it the young photographer Samarendra Das said, “I was at a top place few days before when I witnessed the rare scene that a ray has fallen right from the sky on the Patita Pabana bana. I didn’t lose time and caged the scene in my camera. I clicked the photo in between 4.30 pm to 5 pm. Yes, the ray was natural and it remained like that for about 5 to 10 seconds.”

Many people have often experienced divine indications given by Puri’s Lord Jagannath and such experiences have been reported. In this photo also we can witness a clear divine indication through the ray that has fallen right on Patita Pabana bana. And surely the picture says a lot about divine connectivity.

