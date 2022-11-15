RAW officer from Cuttack jumps to death from office building in Delhi

New Delhi: A Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) official on Monday jumped to his death from the 10th floor of the intelligence agency’s office building. The deceased has been identified as Aniket Kumar. He hailed from Cuttack district in Odisha.

According to reports, in the morning Aniket reached the RAW office in Lodhi Colony area in South Delhi area of New Delhi. After some time, he proceeded to jump from the tenth floor of the building.

Resources have stated that Aniket was under a lot of stress and might have been depressed as well. However, it is yet to be ascertained if the reason for his mental strain was personal or work related.

Police has taken his dead body into custody and has begun the investigation.