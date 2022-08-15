Ravenshaw University Celebrates 76th Independence Day with patriotic farvour

Cuttack: The historical Ravenshaw University in Cuttack of Odisha celebrated India’s 76th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and colours today.

The Independence Day was observed in a grand patriotic farvour as the students of the University gathered together in the campus with colourful attires and flags in their hands.

The students performed ‘Triranga March’ with 109-meters long National flag on the premises of the campus.

Adding more flavours to the celebration, a bullet-rally was organized where patriotic slogans like Bharat ‘Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’, and the like were raised to disseminate the message of patriotism and unity of the country among the participants.

On this occasion, a beautiful cultural program was organized wherein the girls students showcased their martial art skills with sarees.

The entire University was basked with sense of pride and happiness as the Independence Day was celebrated in the campus after a gap of couple of years due to the COVID pandemic.

Watch the video below to witness the grand celebration