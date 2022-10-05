Ravana Podi in Bhubaneswar, know the traffic arrangements

Bhubaneswar: In the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar preparations are on in full swing for the ‘Ravana Podi’ event which is an important part of the Dussehra celebration.

This year few mandaps have been given permission to hold ‘Ravan Podi’ in the city and those are Baramunda, Dak bungalow square in Old Town and Jharpada.

It is noteworthy that the fireworks have to comply with the set guidelines.

The Twin City Commissionerate Police of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar shall impose traffic restriction in the capital city of Odisha for crowd management.

Huge crowds are expected to gather in and around the grounds where Ravana Podi event on the occasion of Dussehra is scheduled to be held.

The entire vehicular traffic on NH-16 from Cuttack side shall be diverted from Jayadev Vihar to CRP Square via Behera Sahi, Shastri Nagar, Power House and Unit-8 DAV crossings.

The Commissionerate Police has set up adequate firefighting arrangements near the mandaps holding ‘Ravana Podi’ to prevent any mishap or untoward incident during the event.

In addition to that, police teams will check safety precautions taken by these pandals ahead of the event.

According to the directive, organizers have been told to maintain at least 100 meters distance between the spectators and the firecrackers.

It is noteworthy that, the Baramunda Durga Puja Committee has made an effigy of Ravana with a height of around 80 feet.

It can be further added here that, the Jharpada Durga Puja Committee said thet they have made a 50 feet high effigy of Ravana.