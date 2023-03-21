Rats in Sri Mandir causing menace, servitors say no to repellent machine!

Puri: The repellent machine in Sri mandir of Puri to do away with the rat menace cannot be used since it will disturb the sleep of the deities.

This machine named ‘Earth Innovation’, produces a kind of sound to repel rats. It is currently being used at the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) office.

The servitors said that it cannot be used in the ‘garba gruha’ or sanctum sanctorum because the humming sound produced by the machine would disturb the Holy Trinity’s sleep.

“The machine is donated by a devotee. It works like a repellent. It generates a kind of sound to drive away mice. We had a preliminary meeting to discuss the usefulness of the machine in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Since it produces a sound, we have reached a consensus that it cannot be used in the temple,” The decision has been taken after deliberations with the servitors,” said Jitendra Sahu, Niti Administrator of SJTA.

It is further noteworthy that, there should be pin-drop silence and pitch-darkness in the sanctum sanctorum when the deities go to sleep. The servitors objected its use because of the noise it produces.