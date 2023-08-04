Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath Temple to be opened for inspection!

Puri: The Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) of Puri Jagannath Temple likely to be opened during Rath Yatra 2024 for inspection. Decision to this effect was taken during a high-level meeting of the Srimandir Managing Committee today.

Speaking to the media persons after the meeting, which was held at the Niladri Bhakta Niwas, Puri district Collector, Samarth Verma said that the Srimandir Managing Committee will request the Odisha government to allow the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to reopen the Ratna Bhandar for inspection and repair it, if necessary.

The Collector said that a high-level team led by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court will supervise the opening of Ratna Bhandar for inspection which be done through laser scanning.

Prior to that, a special technical committee including members of the managing committee, some servitors, and members of the ASI will be formed to assess the condition of the outer part of the Ratna Bhandar with the help of the modern survey mechanisms, the collector said adding that the ASI will present the report in the next managing committee meeting based on which the Srimandir Managing Committee will request the State government to reopen and repair the inner Ratna Bhandar.