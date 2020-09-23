Jajpur BJP protested following the ration card scam
Jajpur BJP protested following the ration card scam

Ration Card Scam: BJP Protests For Not Following High Court Order

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jajpur: Alleging violation of  Orissa High Court’s order in the ration card scam case which had taken place in Dharmasala Block of Jajpur district, BJP workers along with some locals staged a demonstration in front of the Block Office today.

The BJP workers and the people, who were eligible but were not included in the list of the ration card holders, protested under the leadership of district General secretary of the saffron party, Sarbeswar Behura.

Related News

Odisha govt effects major IPS reshuffle; Lalit Das appointed…

Heritage Signage To Bring Uniformity And Promote Tourism:…

Odisha to receive heavy rain from Sept 25, predicts Met Dept

Bhubaneswar (BMC) Records 301 Covid Positives, Tally Rises…

They claimed that several people were eligible to get a ration card each but they were not enlisted, while hundreds of ineligible people were given the official document to purchase subsidised food grain from the Public Distribution System under the National Food Security Act.

Sources  said that they protested to press fulfilment of theri five-charter of demands which include removal of ineligible people from the ration card list, supplying ration to eligible beneficiaries by adding them into the list and dismissal and arrest of Dharmasala Block supply officer, Jagmohan Das.

They also demanded strict actions against the family members of the ration dealers who holds more than one ration cards.

You might also like
State

Odisha govt effects major IPS reshuffle; Lalit Das appointed ADGP, HQs

State

Hurry up! Only one more day is there to apply for this government job; Check details

State

Heritage Signage To Bring Uniformity And Promote Tourism: BDA

State

Odisha to receive heavy rain from Sept 25, predicts Met Dept

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7