Ration Card Scam: BJP Protests For Not Following High Court Order

Jajpur: Alleging violation of Orissa High Court’s order in the ration card scam case which had taken place in Dharmasala Block of Jajpur district, BJP workers along with some locals staged a demonstration in front of the Block Office today.

The BJP workers and the people, who were eligible but were not included in the list of the ration card holders, protested under the leadership of district General secretary of the saffron party, Sarbeswar Behura.

They claimed that several people were eligible to get a ration card each but they were not enlisted, while hundreds of ineligible people were given the official document to purchase subsidised food grain from the Public Distribution System under the National Food Security Act.

Sources said that they protested to press fulfilment of theri five-charter of demands which include removal of ineligible people from the ration card list, supplying ration to eligible beneficiaries by adding them into the list and dismissal and arrest of Dharmasala Block supply officer, Jagmohan Das.

They also demanded strict actions against the family members of the ration dealers who holds more than one ration cards.