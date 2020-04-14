Ration Card Holders In Odisha To Get Free Rice And Dal For 3 Months Due To Covid-19 crisis

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Under the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, all ration card holders in Odisha will get free rice and dal for 3 months due to the coronavirus crisis situation.

The state government will be provided 5 kg of rice and 1 kg of pulses per month for three months from April for free to all ration card holders.

The rice and pulses will be provided along with the monthly rations provided to the beneficiaries under the food security scheme.

