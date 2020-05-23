Ration card has become important document during lockdown; know how to apply for it easily from home

Bhubaneswar: Today the ration card has become an important document like the Aadhar card and Pan Card. Ration card helps people not only to get free ration from the government but also it has become an identity proof of an individual. A resident of one state can get ration from another state as the union government has planned to implement the one nation-one ration scheme.

But what will you do if you do not have a ration card and are deprived of the benefits?

You should not be worried because you can easily apply for a card online. Every state has launched its website. You can visit the website of your home state and apply for a ration card from your home without going anywhere during the lockdown.

There are two types of ration cards. While one is of a BPL category the other one is for those who do not belong to the BPL category. You have to select the category based on your income while applying for the ration card.

Every Indian citizen is eligible to apply for the ration card. However, you must be above 18-year-old.

Now let’s know how to apply and what you should keep in mind while applying for a ration card:

The applicant must be a citizen of India.

He/she should not have a ration card from any state

The applicant should be more than 18-year-old

Children below 18-year-old will be included in the ration card of their parents

The ration card is made in the name of the the head of the family

Those who are to be included in the ration card should be related to the owner of the ration card

None of the family members should have ration card before applying for it

Now let’s see how you can apply easily for ration card from home: