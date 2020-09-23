Bullying by ration card dealer in Odisha’s Balasore

Jaleswar: A shameful incident of cheating and bullying by a ration card dealer has been reported in Balasore district of Odisha. The dealer was accused of selling rice for Rs 15 per kg.

The rice was a part of the government supplies (PDS). As the villagers denied he threatened of rejecting their ration card. The visual of the dealer has gone viral on social media platforms.

As per reports, the accused ration card dealer who has been identified as Sadhu Mohanty belongs to Kainagari panchayat of Basta block in Baleswar district of Odisha. It is alleged that he was cheating the people with bad quality rice instead of the better quality rice supplied by the government, due to which the people are reluctant in accepting it. He is also accused of cheating people in supplying them non-PDS products.

The panchayat has above 1200 beneficiaries who solely depend on the accused dealer point.

The government is supplying 5kgs of rice per person of a family holding a ration card.

Although the beneficiaries had informed the block supply department and also complained the district supply officer regarding the dealer’s bullying , no actions have yet been taken against him as said by the locals.

The people of the panchayat have requested to recruit a new dealer and also demanded strict actions against the corrupt dealer.

However, the dealer on being questioned by media, denied to the allegations and the district supply officer has also refused to comment on the same.