Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath celebrated in California

California: The Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra was celebrated at the Niles, Fremont temple in California of USA.

The annual mega event was organized by Jagannath Cultural and Educational Center (JCEC) along with the California Indian-Odia Community of the San Francisco Bay Area.

The JCEC celebrated the Ratha Jatra for the first and over 500 devotees attended the event which started with the reverbs of mystical chanting of vedic matras of the rituals by the temple priest.

The JCEC Ratha Jatra had also a majestic display of Odia cultural festivities with Odissi dance, music, paintings, miniature Ratha models and devotional sangeet seva mahosthava by local Indian artists.

The JCEC volunteers made a chariot of 24 feet tall by following the traditional architectures and symbols. It was decorated with unique and intricate pieces of ‘pattachitra’ art works made by local artists.