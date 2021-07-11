Ratha Jatra 2021 schedule released, check details

By WCE 3
rath jatra

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Sunday released the schedule for the Ratha Jatra 2021 of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. The world-famous chariot festival will be celebrated in Odisha’s Puri town tomorrow (on July 12).

Like last year, the annual Ratha Jatra 2021 will be celebrated without the physical presence of the devotees due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Here is the Ratha Jatra 2021 schedule released by the SJTA today.

  • Mangala Alati: 4.30 AM
  • Mailam, Tadapalagi and Rosa Homa: 5 AM
  • Abakash: 5.30 AM
  • Surya Puja: 5.45 AM
  • Dwarapala Puja and Besa Sesha: 6 AM
  • Gopala Ballav Bhogaa and Sakal Dhupa: 6.30-7.30 AM
  • Ratha Pratishta: 8 AM
  • Mangal Arpana: 8.15 AM
  • Pahandi rituals: 8.30 AM- 11.30 AM
  • Madan Mohan Bije: 12 noon to 12.30 PM
  • Chita Lagi: 12.30 PM to 1 PM
  • Chhera Pahanra: 12.45 PM to 2 PM
  • Detachment of Chara Mala from chariots, attachment of wooden horses and Sarathi to chariots: 2 PM to 3 PM
  • Pulling of chariots: 3 PM
