Ratha Jatra 2021 schedule released, check details

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Sunday released the schedule for the Ratha Jatra 2021 of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. The world-famous chariot festival will be celebrated in Odisha’s Puri town tomorrow (on July 12).

Like last year, the annual Ratha Jatra 2021 will be celebrated without the physical presence of the devotees due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Here is the Ratha Jatra 2021 schedule released by the SJTA today.