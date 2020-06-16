Rath Yatra to be held in Puri as per schedule!

Puri: Possibility of Rath Yatra gathered momentum as Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) granted permission to Srimandir purohits for conducting ‘Ratha Anukula’ rituals

Purohit Siddheswar Mohapatra expressed optimism on the celebration of the world famous car festival which is slated to be held on June 23 this year.

However, the Odisha government is yet to take a final decision over the issue as the matter is sub-judice in the Supreme Court which is slated to hear the case on June 18.

Meanwhile, senior servitor Binayak Das Mohapatra met two Ministers of Odisha government over the matter.

“The State government should clarify soon how the Rath Yatra could be held without any devotees. Permission should be given to organize the cart festival by obeying the COVID guidelines of the Union and State government,” he said.

Binayak clarified that around 1700 to 2000 servitors are ready to pull the chariots of the Holy Trinity. Machine should not be used for the purpose and the issue should not be politicized.