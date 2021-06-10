Bhubaneswar: Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government has banned Rath Yatra celebrations at all places in the state except Puri.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena on Thursday said that the festival will be held without the participation of devotees at Jagannath Temple in Puri

The restrictions imposed during the last year’s Rath Yatra will remain in force this year. The devotees who will particpate in the Rath Yatra will have to submit RT-PCR test and then only COVID negative and fully vaccinated servitors will take part,” informed SRC

During Rath Yatra curfew will be imposed in entire Puri. Live telecast feed of the festival will be supplied to media outlets, he added.

The SRC further said that other temples can only observe the rituals.