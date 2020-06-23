Rath Yatra: Lord Jagannath & his siblings seated on chariots after Pahandi

Puri: Lord Jagannath and his siblings were seated on their respective chariots after pahandi procession, one of the rituals of Rath Yatra, which is underway.

While Lord Jagannath was taken to his chariot Nandighosa, Lord Balaram and Goddess Subhadra were taken to Taladhwaja and Devadalana respectively.

The chariot pulling slated to begin at 12.30 pm after some other rituals including Chera pahara by Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb.

They will travel on a chariot for a nine-day sojourn to Gundicha temple after some

