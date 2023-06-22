Rath Yatra held at Patali Shreekhetra in Subarnapur district

Sonepur: Rath Yatra was observed at the Patali Shreekhetra in Kot Samalei area of Subarnpur district in Odisha. Reportedly, the deities had been hid here for long years.

On the Rath Yatra day, the rituals like Dwaraphita, Mangala Alati, Sakala Dhupa, Naibedya offering were performed which are similar with that of Srimandira. Later, the deities were attired with Tahia.

The three deities were then brought from their temple at the Chhalia hill of Kotsamlei area through pahandi and amid sounds of cymbals, gongs, conches and chanting of Hariboala and Hulahuli. The gountia of the village (the village head) performed the Chherapahanra ritual of sweeping the chariots.

Then the three deities were made to sit on their respective chariots. Later, the chariots were pulled and a divine atmosphere prevailed there.

The uniqueness of this Rath Yatra is that the festival was observed in the lap of nature. Greenery was witnessed at the site. The place is popularly known as Patali Shreekhetra.