Rath Yatra: Adharapana ritual of Lord Jagannath and siblings ends

Puri: The ‘Adhara Pana’ rituals of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra which began earlier atop their respective chariots concluded today.

The Adharapana ritual of the deities is performed on the Dwadashi (12th) day of the world famous Rath Yatra. It is observed on Asadha Shukla Pakhya Dwadashi tithi after the ‘Suna Besha’.

The Adharapana ritual was performed after 9 PM following which the Mahasnana was done.

Adharapana is a sweet-scented juice made of milk, sugar, cheese, banana, camphor, nuts and black pepper. Besides these ingredients, other herbal plant extracts including tulsi (holy basil) are also mixed into the drink.

On this occasion, the Adharapana was offered to the three deities on their respective chariots in big cylindrical earthen pots. And then the three pots were broken so that the Parswa Devas and Devis (side deities) of the chariot as well as the evil spirits can get Adharapana.

As per schedule, the deities will be adorned with the Bada Singhara Besha at 1 AM tonight, which will continue till 1.30 AM and later at 2 AM in the night the Pahada ritual will be held.

Arrangements have been made by the Srimandira administration to execute the Adhar Pana ritual in a disciplined way.

The Niladri Bije ritual of Mahaprabhu will be held tomorrow.