Rath Yatra 2023: Several injured during pulling of Balabhadra’s chariot

Several persons were reportedly injured during the pulling of Taladhwaja rath of Marichikote Chhak in Puri.

The injured have been admitted to Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). There was a huge crowd while pulling the chariot of Balabhadra when the untoward incident took place.

Lord Balabhadra sits atop the Taladhwaja chariot. Taladhwaja is the second-largest chariot among the three used in the Rath Yatra procession. It is built using wood and stands at a height of around 44 feet. The chariot has 16 wheels and is decorated with colorful motifs and designs.

The exact umber of injured persons is yet to be ascertained. Detailed report in this matter is awaited.

