Rath Yatra 2023: Niladri Bije concludes as deities returns to Srimandir

A traditional act between the servitors of Lord Jagannath and Devi Lakshmi was performed at the main gate of the temple, the Jaya Vijaya Door.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Niladri Bije concludes

Puri: The world famous Rath Yatra ended today as Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra entered into the Srimandir following the completion of the Niladri Bije rituals this evening.

As per tradition, the temple priests performed various rituals including the Goti Pahandi (procession of the deities into the temple) and the Pahandi (ceremonial procession), where the deities were carried on beautifully decorated palanquins.

Must Read

13 more bodies of Bahanaga train accident victims handed…

Koraput: Two minor boys drown to death in pond

Odisha Crime Branch detects 10-year-old murder case, arrests…

Before entering the main temple, a traditional act between the servitors of Lord Jagannath and Devi Lakshmi was performed at the main gate of the temple, the Jaya Vijaya Door.

Here’s the significance of the traditional act:

  • It is popularly believed that Devi Lakshmi, wife of Lord Jagannath, gets angry as she was left in the Srimandir and was not a part of the Rath Yatra to the Gundicha temple. She only allows Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Sudarshana into the temple and closes the temple gate for Lord Jagannath.
  • Hence, in order to convince Devi Lakshmi, Lord Jagannath offers rasagolla (a sweet dish made of curd cheese) and requests her to forgive him. Following this, Lord Jagannath is made to sit beside Devi Lakshmi where a ritual of reunion is rehearsed and finally Lord Jagannath ascends the Ratna Singhasana.
You might also like
State

209 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons join Odisha Govt

State

Biospectrum Excellence Award to KIIT-TBI

State

Software firm employee arrested in OTP sharing scam in Odisha

State

Watch: Elephant gets stranded in Mahanadi River in Cuttack district, rescue team on…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans