Rath Yatra 2023: Niladri Bije concludes as deities returns to Srimandir
A traditional act between the servitors of Lord Jagannath and Devi Lakshmi was performed at the main gate of the temple, the Jaya Vijaya Door.
Puri: The world famous Rath Yatra ended today as Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra entered into the Srimandir following the completion of the Niladri Bije rituals this evening.
As per tradition, the temple priests performed various rituals including the Goti Pahandi (procession of the deities into the temple) and the Pahandi (ceremonial procession), where the deities were carried on beautifully decorated palanquins.
Before entering the main temple, a traditional act between the servitors of Lord Jagannath and Devi Lakshmi was performed at the main gate of the temple, the Jaya Vijaya Door.
Here’s the significance of the traditional act:
- It is popularly believed that Devi Lakshmi, wife of Lord Jagannath, gets angry as she was left in the Srimandir and was not a part of the Rath Yatra to the Gundicha temple. She only allows Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Sudarshana into the temple and closes the temple gate for Lord Jagannath.
- Hence, in order to convince Devi Lakshmi, Lord Jagannath offers rasagolla (a sweet dish made of curd cheese) and requests her to forgive him. Following this, Lord Jagannath is made to sit beside Devi Lakshmi where a ritual of reunion is rehearsed and finally Lord Jagannath ascends the Ratna Singhasana.