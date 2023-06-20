Rath Yatra 2023: Know significance of ‘Pahandi’ ahead of Chariot pulling

Puri: Pahandi is a significant ritual that takes place during the Rath Yatra in Puri. Pahandi refers to the ceremonial procession in which the deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are carried from their respective shrines within the Jagannath Temple to their respective chariots.

The Pahandi ritual marks the movement of the deities from the temple to the chariots, symbolizing their readiness to embark on the grand procession. It is a highly revered and closely observed event by devotees.

During Pahandi, the idols of the deities are gently lifted and carried by the temple servitors, known as pandas, in a synchronized manner. The pandas carefully navigate through the corridors of the temple, and as they approach the chariots, they gradually increase their pace, creating a rhythmic swaying motion called “dahana.”

The pandas carry the deities on their shoulders or in a palanquin-like manner known as “goti pahandi.” As they move forward, they sway the idols from side to side, giving the impression that the deities are dancing in joy. The pandas often sing devotional songs and chant hymns while performing the Pahandi ritual.

The Pahandi procession continues until all three deities are placed on their respective chariots:

Lord Jagannath on the Nandighosa chariot. The Nandighosa rath is the largest among the three chariots used in the Rath Yatra. It is specifically designed for Lord Jagannath and is constructed anew each year using wood. The rath is approximately 45 feet high and has 18 wheels. It is painted in vibrant colors and adorned with various decorations.

Lord Balabhadra on the Taladhwaja chariot. Taladhwaja is the second-largest chariot among the three used in the Rath Yatra procession. It is built using wood and stands at a height of around 44 feet. The chariot has 16 wheels and is decorated with colorful motifs and designs.

Devi Subhadra on the Darpadalana chariot. The chariot is constructed using wood and stands at a height of approximately 43 feet. It is adorned with colorful decorations and motifs. The Darpadalana chariot has 14 wheels and is pulled by enthusiastic devotees who participate in the Rath Yatra.

Once the deities are seated on the chariots, the Rath Yatra procession officially commences. The Pahandi ritual is considered a sacred and auspicious moment for devotees, as it allows them to witness the movement of the deities up close and seek their blessings. The swaying motion during Pahandi is believed to bestow grace and bless the devotees who witness it.