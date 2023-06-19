Rath Yatra 2023: Chief Secretary oversees final arrangements, says zero powercuts

The Chief Secretary of Odisha Pradeep Jena interacted with the media today on the various arrangements that have been made for the Rath Yatra

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Rath Yatra 2023
File Photo

Puri: The Chief Secretary of Odisha Pradeep Jena interacted with the media today and discussed about the various arrangements that have been made for the Rath Yatra scheduled to be held on June 20, 2023.

He also added that, special arrangements have been made for drinking water and for sprinkling of water in view of hot and humid weather conditions prevailing in Puri.

The Odisha Chief Secretary further added that a green corridor facility has also been created for passage of ambulance, in case of any kind of medical emergency.

The Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena, further informed that strict instructions have been issued to TPCODL & the  Energy Department to ensure zero power cut.

For the upcoming Rath Yatra 2023 the Odisha Police has issued a traffic advisory for smooth traffic movement. The Odisha police and Puri district administration for public convenience has issued a detailed traffic advisory in Public Interest.

It is worth mentioning that, the regulation of vehicular Traffic shall be imposed from 00:00 hrs on 19.06.2023 to 00:00 hrs on 21.06.2023 and from 00:00 hrs on 28.06.2023 to 00:00 hrs on 29.06.2023 as per traffic mobility plan.

Police force and other emergency personnel have been kept on standby in order to manage the law and order situation in case of any violence.

SEE DETAILED TRAFFIC ADVISORY HERE: 

