Rath Yatra 2023: Chariot pulling halted in Puri; Only Taladhwaja Chariot reaches Gundicha temple

Puri: Pulling of chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on the occasion of the celebration of Rath Yatra 2023 in Puri was halted on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, each and every ritual was held peacefully and the pulling of chariots amid beating of gongs and cymbals echo began before the scheduled time. However, only the Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra reached the Gundicha temple, which is known as the final destination of the deities during the Ratha Yatra.

Till the filling of this report, Darpadalana chariot of goddess Subhadra halted at Badasankha while Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath halted at Mausima Chhak.

Pulling of the Darpadalana and Nandighosha will resume tomorrow and will be taken till Gundicha temple. The chariots of the Trinity will stay in the Saradha Bali infront of Gundicha temple while the deities will remain inside the temple till the Bahuda Yatra on June 28.